31 Ohio veterans to be honored for their sacrifice

A man touches names etched into the marble as he visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day weekend, in Washington, D.C.

OHIO — The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory Program will induct 768 Vietnam veterans in 2026, with 31 honorees from Ohio.

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The program offers families and friends an opportunity to memorialize loved ones who returned from the Vietnam War and subsequently passed away.

The following Miami Valley veterans were inducted:

Jasper D. Clark of Beavercreek

Vernon L. Davis of Piqua

Francis S. Pierce III of Centerville

Phillip P. Jones of Springboro

Phillip Morris of Dayton

James C. Peltier of Piqua

Jim Knotts, president and CEO of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, highlighted the ongoing struggles many veterans faced after their service.

“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight. Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans,” Knotts said.

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A plaque dedicated at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in 2004 honors these veterans. The plaque reads: In Memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice.

A ceremony will be held on June 20, 2026, on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., to honor those who served and later died as a result of their service.

Each of the 2026 honorees will have their name read aloud during the ceremony.

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