31-year-old woman hospitalized after crashing into wall divider on I-75 SB

DAYTON — A 31-year-old woman was hospitalized after crashing into a wall divider on southbound Interstate 75.

Around 1:50 p.m., crews were dispatched to I-75 Southbound near the Third Street exit on reports of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

According to Dayton Police, a silver Ford Fusion was traveling south on I-75 at an reportedly excessive rate of speed.

Then, at the 54.8-mile marker, reportedly lost control and went off the left side of the roadway and collided with a wall divider.

The driver, a 31-year-old female, was cited for failure to control.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with a possible injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

