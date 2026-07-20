32-year-old woman taken to hospital after stabbing

DAYTON — A 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton.
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On July 19 around 3 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Yale Ave on reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Roberta Bailey with DPD.
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Police said the suspect was a 35-year-old man known to the woman.
They did not say if he was taken into custody.
The stabbing remains under investigation by police.
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