33-year-old arrested after multiple guns, narcotics found during searches

DAYTON — Dayton Police Department officers served two search warrants in Trotwood and found multiple handguns, narcotics, and cash.

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The warrants were served simultaneously at locations on Brenton Drive and Knollcraft Road on Tuesday.

Authorities recovered five handguns, with one of the weapons reported stolen.

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In addition to the firearms, officers found 400 grams of fentanyl, 252 grams of cocaine, and 280 grams of methamphetamine.

The search also yielded $7,650 in cash.

A 33-year-old man faces charges of having weapons while under disability and possession of controlled substances.

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