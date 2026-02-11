Coroner IDs 33-year-old killed in Dayton shooting; Boyfriend admits to firing shots in 911 call

DAYTON — A 33-year-old is dead after a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police responded to the 4700 block of Queens Avenue on reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a man told dispatchers to “get here quick, someone is shot.”

He then told a dispatcher that he shot his girlfriend three times.

When police got to the scene, they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died, Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed on Wednesday.

The woman was identified on Wednesday as Jaime Dick, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A 35-year-old man was found at the scene and taken into custody.

Sheldon confirmed the victim and suspect had a “domestic relationship.”

The shooting remains under investigation by Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

