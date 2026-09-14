34-year-old man in critical condition after showing up at local hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after showing up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound over the weekend.

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Around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dayton Police officers were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital.

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The 34-year-old male was in life-threatening condition, according to police. They are currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Officers determined that the shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Hoover Ave.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Violent Offender Unit.

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