34-year-old Ohio man accused of advocating for ‘violent revolution’ learns punishment

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 34-year-old Ohio man who was accused of advocating for a “violent revolution” has learned his punishment.

Last week, Jerime Graham-Woods of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, was sentenced to 42 months or 3.5 years in prison for making threats to harm law enforcement officers, advocating for a violent revolution against the federal government, and illegally possessing a firearm.

Last November, Graham-Woods pleaded guilty to the following charges in the indictment:

Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person; conviction for Domestic Violence in 2012.

Interstate Communications with a Threat to Injure

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

According to court documents, from about June to September 2023, Graham-Woods made several threatening and hostile comments on a popular social media platform, advocating for violence against law enforcement and government officials.

Some of the comments included the following: “I can’t wait to be a part of the violent revolution;” “I can’t wait to start shooting law enforcement;” “lotta bodies in my future;” and “I’m very much for shooting police.”

Graham-Woods also made suggestive comments to otehrs encouraging violent actions such as “start killing politicians,” “start killing federal agents,” “let’s just show the government what all of our guns are for. Stop talking and start loading,” and “start shooting.”

During the investigation into the dangerous threats, law enforcement discovered a video posted on a popular social media platform that showed Graham-Woods shooting a Heckler & Koch model MP5SD 9mm submachine gun at an indoor shooting range.

He was prohibited from possessing the firearm due to his prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI Toledo Resident Agency.

