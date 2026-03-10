34-year-old Ohio man accused of hitting police officer in the head with hammer enters plea

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 34-year-old Ohio man pleaded not guilty after he was accused of hitting a police officer with a hammer.

Jacob Culbertson was indicted on the charges of felonious assault, domestic violence, and resisting arrest, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Culbertson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Summit County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.

Judge Christine Croce set Culbertson’s bond at $300,000. He will return to court on March 30 for a pre-trial, WOIO-19 reported.

On Feb. 2, Barberton police officers were called to the Culbertson family’s home on Charles Avenue after Jacob’s father called 911.

Jacob’s father told dispatchers his son had been drinking all night, was banging on the walls and doors, threw a beer can at him, and hit him on the arm with some sort of rubberized stick, WOIO-19 reported.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Culbertson barricaded in his bedroom, according to police.

Police were told Culbertson owns a bulletproof vest and that he wears it in the house a lot, and has several knives, WOIO-19 reported.

After attempts to coax him out failed, officers said they forced their way inside the room, and Culbertson struck an officer in the head with a hammer.

The injured officer was taken to Barberton Summa Hospital for treatment, WOIO-19 reported.

Culbertson allegedly resisted arrest and was subdued with a taser.

