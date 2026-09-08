34-year-old woman charged in connection with chase that killed Indiana town marshal

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has been charged in connection with a chase that killed a Lynn Town Marshal.
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Maci Atkinson is facing charges in Randolph Circuit Court, including:
- Murder
- Resisting law enforcement
- Attempted aggravated battery
- Causing death while operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Resisting law enforcement, drawing or using a weapon
- Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon
- Auto theft
- Unlawful possession of a syringe
As News Center 7 previously reported, on July 29 at 8:30 a.m. Randolph County deputies were patrolling and noticed a 2002 brown Chevy Express that had been reported stolen.
Deputies recognized the driver as Maci Atkinson, who had multiple felony warrants, according to Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police.
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Deputies tried to pull over Atkinson, but she took off, starting a chase.
The chase ended up on US-36 toward the town of Lynn.
Lynn Town Marshal Bradley Fisher was putting stop sticks down when he was hit by the Chevy.
The chase continued until Atkinson lost control and hit a dump truck.
She was then taken into custody.
Atkinson was taken to the hospital and later released into custody.
Fisher was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
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