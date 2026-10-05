34-year-old woman dies after crashing into tree in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A 34-year-old woman is dead after crashing into a tree in Trotwood last month.

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According to Trotwood Police, officers responded to the 6000 block of Wolf Creek Pike on reports of a crash with injury just after 8 a.m. on September 28.

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Upon arrival, Trotwood officers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with the crash.

A crash report obtained by News Center 7 states that a Chevrolet Impala, driven by 34-year-old Alonda Matthews, was traveling eastbound on Wolf Creek Pike near Olive Road.

The Chevrolet went off the right side of the roadway, crossing the center line before traveling off the left side of the road.

The vehicle then struck a tree and came to rest, according to the crash report.

Matthews was the only occupant in the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Trotwood Police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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