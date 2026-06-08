35-year-old man hurt after fight leads to shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a fight led to a man being shot on Sunday night.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton Police and someone from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were spotted in the 1100 block of Windsor Avenue Sunday evening.

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Dayton Police Sergeant Andrew Zecchini said officers were called out on reports of a fight with shots fired.

When officers got to the scene, they learned a 35-year-old man had been shot and had shown up at a local hospital for treatment.

The man’s injury has been described as non-life-threatening.

Zecchini said a 40-year-old suspect has been identified, but did not indicate if he had been taken into custody.

Police did confirm the two men knew each other.

ATF confirmed they had a Special Agent on the scene as part of a partnership with Dayton Police.

“That Agent has a canine partner that is a S.E.E.K canine. The dog is specially trained to locate explosive material to include cartridge casings,” an ATF spokesperson told News Center 7.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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