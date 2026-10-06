35-year-old man indicted on importuning charges after social media setup

PREBLE COUNTY — A Preble County man was indicted on importuning charges after planning to meet up with a 14-year-old.

35-year-old Brandon K. Armstrong was arrested on Sept. 18 after he admitted to sending explicit images to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, according to a Preble County Grand Jury Report.

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The Great Basin Predator Watch team began engaging with Armstrong on TikTok, posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Despite the team making it known that the person he was talking to, Armstrong, allegedly sent explicit images of himself and inquired about sexual activity.

He also asked the 14-year-old not to contact law enforcement.

On Sept. 18, Captain Hatfield from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office began communicating with Armstrong via text messages, posing as the same 14-year-old.

Armstrong then allegedly inquired about sexual activity again, after being told that the girl was 14 years old.

He agreed to meet with the 14-year-old at the Fairview Cemetery on Brubaker Road, where he was immediately taken into custody.

Armstrong admitted to the officers that he sent the messages, along with the explicit images of himself.

He told officers that he knew his actions were wrong and had suspected the meetup was a “set up,” according to court documents.

Armstrong also admitted to officers that there may be images of child pornography on the two cellphones that he had on him at the time of his arrest.

He remains booked in the Preble County Jail.

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