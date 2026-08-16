35-year-old woman killed after tree falls on SUV

STARK COUNTY — A 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash after a tree fell on her vehicle on Saturday.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to reports of a crash on U.S. 30 near milepost 28 in Stark County around 5:24 p.m., CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wagoneer, driven by 35-year-old Bridget Reagan of Minerva, was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 when a tree fell from a wooded area.

The tree fell north of the roadway and struck the Jeep.

Reagan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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