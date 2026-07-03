37-year-old dead after dirt bike crash

WAPAKONETA — A 37-year-old man is dead after a dirt bike crash in Wapakoneta on Friday.
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At around 11:49 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of North Blackhoof Street for reports of a crash.
An initial investigation found that a 37-year-old man lost control of his dirt bike and was thrown from it, according to the Wapakoneta Police Department.
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He was not wearing a helmet.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation by police.
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