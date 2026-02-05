37-year-old man arrested for 5th OVI offense, accused of child endangerment

CELINA — A Celina man was recently arrested for his fifth OVI arrest.

Just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 3, a Celina Police officer was on patrol when they saw a red Chevrolet pickup truck turn left from a right-turn-only lane.

The officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver, 37-year-old Geoffrey Swink, showed multiple signs of impairment and was then arrested for OVI, according to a Celina Police spokesperson.

Celina Police said that Swink had four prior OVI convictions.

“Swink refused to submit to a breath test,” the spokesperson said. “While being booked into the Mercer County Jail, Swink stated that his two-year-old child had been left home alone and requested to make a phone call. He refused to provide his current address. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to determine his residence.”

At midnight on Feb 4, Celina Police forced entry into a home at the 1100 block of West Bank Road. They found a two-year-old child inside alone and crying. The Mercer County Job and Family Services was notified, the spokesperson said.

Swink has been charged with a felony count of OVI and failure to disclose personal information.

Additional charges for Child Endangerment are pending review by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Online jail records indicate that Swink is booked in the Mercer County Jail.

