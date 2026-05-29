37-year-old man dies after pickup truck hits embankment, OSHP says

BROWN COUNTY — A man was killed after a crash involving a pickup truck in Ohio late Thursday afternoon.

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State troopers from the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 5:10 p.m. to a crash in Brown County, according to OSHP.

The man has been identified as 37-year-old Bradley Ayers.

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An initial investigation showed that Ayers was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 southwest on Centerpoint Road when it went off the right side of the road.

The truck hit an embankment before coming to a stop.

Ayers was the only person in the truck and died at the scene, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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