37-year-old man hospitalized after getting into multiple fights near Dayton bar

DAYTON — A man was hospitalized after getting into multiple fights near a Dayton bar over the weekend.

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Around 1:56 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Linden Avenue near Pat’s Bar on reports of a stabbing, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male with a laceration on his face.

Police said that the male got into a fight with another male. The two were separated, but got into another fight several minutes later. Another male reportedly cut the 37-year-old, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 describes the moments after the initial altercation.

A man can be heard yelling in the background of the 911 call, and the caller can be heard arguing with the man and at least one other person.

“I need an ambulance too. I’m on the phone with the cops; I need an ambulance,” the caller said.

The caller can be heard telling people to “hold his face together” and keep pressure on the injury throughout the call.

The caller told dispatchers that the man’s girlfriend was applying pressure to the wound.

“He’s aggressive. I’m not going near him. I’m covered in [expletive] blood. This is absolutely ridiculous,” the caller said.

The altercation is being investigated by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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