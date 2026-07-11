37-year-old woman dead after early morning crash in Warren County

37-year-old woman dead after early morning crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 37-year-old woman is dead after an early morning crash in Warren County.

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Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Lebanon Post responded to reports of a crash on Greentree Road near State Route 741 in Warren County.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by 37-year-old Stacey Mcintosh of Lebanon was traveling east on Greentree Road.

The Honda failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road, and struck a utility pole.

Mcintosh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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