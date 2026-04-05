39-year-old woman charged after reported stabbing

SIDNEY — A woman is facing charges after police say another woman was injured during a fight on the morning of Mar. 30 in Sidney.
Officers were called to an apartment complex at the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue on the report of a stabbing, according to our news partner, WCSM.
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When Sidney Police Officers arrived on the scene, they found that two women visiting the residence had gotten into an altercation.
During the fight, one woman suffered a significant cut to her hand.
The injured woman was treated at a nearby hospital.
The suspect, 39-year-old Kassia Alberts, left the scene before officers arrived. She was located later that morning.
Alberts was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Shelby County Jail.
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