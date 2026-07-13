$3M bond set for man accused of stabbing girlfriend 15 times, leading chase through golf course

A suspect in an attempted murder led officers on a chase through a northern Ohio golf course. He was eventually captured after colliding with a cruiser.

WATCH: Man leads police on pursuit through northern Ohio golf course

SUMMIT COUNTY — The man accused of attempted murder and leading law enforcement on multiple chases, including one through an Ohio golf course, will need $3 million to get out of prison.

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Julius Edwards, 39, has been charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, and domestic violence, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

He appeared for his arraignment on Monday morning, where his bond was set.

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A police report obtained by WOIO reveals that Edwards is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, a 33-year-old Canton woman, 15 times last Tuesday.

The woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

There was a trail of blood leading to the driveway, which led Canton police to believe that Edwards drove off from the scene.

The report states that while officers were collecting evidence at the scene, a voice was heard on a doorbell camera. The voice identified itself as Edwards and said he wanted to kill the victim and tried to do so, WOIO reported.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Flock traffic cameras in Stow, Ohio, alerted officers that Edwards had entered the city.

Edwards was later found in Hudson, Ohio, by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), and a chase began.

During the chase, Edwards got into a crash at an intersection on State Route 91. WOIO reported that there were multiple victims in that crash.

He ran away from the scene while firing shots at a state trooper, according to the Stow Police Department.

Police said he later carjacked a minivan and led authorities on a second chase, this time back into Stow.

During the chase, Edwards drove the minivan onto the grounds of the Fox Den golf course.

A golfer caught part of the chase on video, which was shared with CBS. In it, they follow the chase on a golf cart.

The chase eventually ended with Edwards hitting a Summit County Metro Parks cruiser, flipping it onto its roof.

WOIO reported that the officer had exited the vehicle before the crash and suffered minor injuries.

Edwards ran from the crash scene, but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

He’s currently booked in the Summit County Jail and is expected to be back in court on Wednesday.

In a statement to WOIO, the victim’s family thanked law enforcement for their work to take Edwards into custody.

“We are also deeply grateful to the EMS personnel, emergency room staff, trauma surgeons, nurses, and every medical professional who responded so quickly and fought to save my niece’s life. Their skill, compassion, and dedication have meant more to our family than words can express. We will never forget the care they have shown during this unimaginable time,” the statement read in part.

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