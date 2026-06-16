3rd bat tests positive for Rabies in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A third bat has tested positive for rabies in Butler County.

The City of Hamilton Health Department has been notified that a bat that was collected within city limits has tested positive for rabies on June 12, according to the City of Hamilton’s Health Department.

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News Center 7 previously reported that a bat tested positive for rabies in Hamilton in May, and another one tested positive in West Chester.

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This is the second bat in Hamilton that has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was located near Thrall Drive, separate from the location where the first bat tested positive in May.

There are currently no known human exposures associated with this case.

A single positive test does not indicate a widespread outbreak, but residents should take precautions to avoid contact with bats and other wild animals.

The City of Hamilton Health Department is working with the Butler County General Health District to provide rabies prevention information and help residents understand how to protect themselves, their families, and their pets.

Rabies is almost always fatal once clinical symptoms appear; it is 100% preventable in humans through prompt medical care.

The Ohio Department of Health recommends the following steps to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Avoid contact with wild animals, sick or injured animals, and animals you do not know.

Keep pet vaccinations current and do not allow pets to roam freely.

Eliminate food sources and potential nesting or hiding areas for wildlife around your home.

Do not feed wildlife. If pets are fed outdoors, bring food inside at night or keep it covered.

Bat-proof homes by sealing openings larger than one-quarter inch.

Contact your healthcare provider and local health department if an animal bites you or if a bat is found in a room where someone was sleeping.

Contact your veterinarian if your pet has contact with or fights a wild animal.

Residents who have questions about rabies or potential exposures can contact the City of Hamilton Health Department at 513-785-7080.

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