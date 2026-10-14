4 area high schools ranked No. 1 in latest OHSAA computer ratings

Photo contributed by Celina Schools (via Facebook)

Celina Football against Bath on Oct. 9, 2026

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools are highly ranked in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) computer ratings.

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Four schools are ranked No. 1, and five others are No. 2, according to OHSAA.

Bellbrook, Graham, and Marion Local High Schools are ranked No. 1 in their regions for the fourth straight week. Celina is also ranked first in their region.

Springfield, Trotwood-Madison, Tippecanoe, Tri-Village, and Ansonia are No. 2 in their regions.

Celina is No. 1 in Division III, Region 10.

Bellbrook is No. 1 in Division III, Region 12. Tippecanoe is ranked No. 2.

Graham High School is ranked No. 1 in Division V, Region 20.

Marion Local is No. 1 in Division VII, Region 28. Ansonia is ranked No. 2.

Springfield remains No. 2 in Division I, Region 2. Trotwood-Madison stays No. 2 in Division II, Region 8.

Tri-Village moved up to No. 2 in Division VI, Region 24.

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