4 area high schools ranked No. 1 in latest OHSAA computer ratings

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools are highly ranked in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) computer ratings.
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News Center 7 recaps Week 9 with scores and highlights on Touchdown 7 starting at 11:13 p.m. on Friday here on Channel 7.
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Four schools are ranked No. 1, and five others are No. 2, according to OHSAA.
Bellbrook, Graham, and Marion Local High Schools are ranked No. 1 in their regions for the fourth straight week. Celina is also ranked first in their region.
Springfield, Trotwood-Madison, Tippecanoe, Tri-Village, and Ansonia are No. 2 in their regions.
Celina is No. 1 in Division III, Region 10.
Bellbrook is No. 1 in Division III, Region 12. Tippecanoe is ranked No. 2.
Graham High School is ranked No. 1 in Division V, Region 20.
Marion Local is No. 1 in Division VII, Region 28. Ansonia is ranked No. 2.
Springfield remains No. 2 in Division I, Region 2. Trotwood-Madison stays No. 2 in Division II, Region 8.
Tri-Village moved up to No. 2 in Division VI, Region 24.
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