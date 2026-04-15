4 arrested on multiple charges after drug investigation

RICHMOND, Indiana — Four people were arrested on multiple charges after a drug investigation in Richmond, Indiana.

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On April 14, officers with the Richmond Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of South 10th Street.

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The warrant was the result of an investigation conducted by the department’s SAFE Unit.

As a result of the investigation, four individuals were taken into custody on multiple charges.

Lance Perkins:

Resisting Law Enforcement (A Misdemeanor)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Dealing Cocaine (Level 3 Felony)

Sean Mayberry:

Resisting Law Enforcement (A Misdemeanor)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Battery on a Public Safety Official (Level 6 Felony

Chelsea Reynolds:

Visiting a Common Nuisance (B Misdemeanor)

Jessica Corner:

Two active warrants

Possession of Cocaine (Level 4 Felony)



Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)

Visiting a Common Nuisance (B Misdemeanor

During the operation, officers also recovered a firearm from inside the residence.

The investigation is part of an ongoing effort to identify and disrupt locations contributing to illegal drug activity within the Richmond community, according to the police department.

“Drug activity that puts our neighborhoods at risk is something we will continue to address head-on. When locations become hubs for this type of behavior, we will act. Our goal is simple: to protect our community and hold people accountable,” Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

S 10th Drug Bust Richmond (Richmond Police Department)

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