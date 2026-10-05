4 cars damaged in crash involving suspected drunk driver

DAYTON — Two people are locked up, accused of crashing into several parked cars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It was just a horrible experience,” Chris Philbeck said.

Philbeck was woken up by a chaotic scene in his front yard on Revere Avenue on Sunday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

“There was a car out in front of my yard here, all smashed up. My car went all the way down the street,” he said.

He said someone totaled his family’s only car.

“I didn’t know what I was gonna do, to be honest,” Philbeck said.

His car isn’t the only one that was hit.

Dayton police said four cars were damaged.

“I heard something go ‘boom, boom, boom,’ I ran out to see what was going on, and I heard babies in the car, and the parents took off running out,” Donna Kingsolver said.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was driving, and they believe she was under the influence.

A 23-year-old man and his kids were in the car.

Philbeck said he’s now working with his insurance to get another car for his family.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group