4 children rescued from Ohio house fire

CLEVELAND — Several children were rescued from a house fire in Cleveland early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. on Kempton Avenue, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found the mother and two young children outside the home. WOIO reported the kids were under the age of three.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once inside the home, firefighters kicked down the door of the room where the fire was and found four other children sleeping.

Those kids were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

Cleveland Fire Department Lt. Mike Norman told WOIO that they were stable, but suffered serious injuries with burns to their faces and hands.

The fire remains under investigation, but is not believed to be arson.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group