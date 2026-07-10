4 Clark County businesses raided for selling illegal, unregulated drug products

SPRINGFIELD — Investigators recently raided four Clark County businesses in connection with the sale of illegal and unregulated drug products.

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News Center 7 first reported on these raids on July 2, when our crews spotted investigators from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at Tobacco and Vape Shop on S. Tuttle Road.

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In an update on Friday, a spokesperson for the OIU said search warrants were also served at the Krazy Daze locations on E. National Road and Upper Valley Pike, as well as the BP on S. Limestone Street.

During their operation, agents seized around 3,520 intact packages and containers of unregulated marijuana, THC products, and kratom.

They also seized over $3,000 in cash.

Our crews watched last week as investigators went in and out of the shop on S. Tuttle Road with boxes.

None of the businesses were licensed to sell marijuana or THC products, according to the OIU.

Three of the businesses were also found to be selling illegal kratom products. These products, such as extracts, enhanced products, and semi-synthetic derivatives, are classified as Schedule I opiates.

“When a business chooses to sell illegal, unregulated products, they are putting the community at risk,” said OIU Senior Enforcement Commander Greg Croft. “Every retailer, whether they sell alcohol, tobacco, or cannabis, must follow the law, and those who choose not to will be held accountable.”

Investigators are working with the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office. Charges will be presented to a Clark County grand jury at a later date.

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