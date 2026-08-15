4 dams storing floodwater after recent rainfall across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Four dams are now storing floodwater after the recent rainfall across the region.

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The Miami Conservancy District (MCD) said in a social media post on Saturday that the Taylorsville Dam is now holding back floodwater from reaching downstream communities.

The other three dams are Englewood, Germantown, and Lockington.

TRENDING STORIES:

This means four of the MCD’s five dams are storing water that would be moving through the Great Miami River system, according to the social media post.

They explained further:

At Germantown, water is being held back on Twin Creek.

At Englewood, water from the Stillwater River is being stored.

At Lockington, runoff from Loramie Creek is being held upstream before it can add to the Great Miami River.

At Taylorsville, water is being stored on the Great Miami itself.

“More rain is possible this weekend, and our team is watching conditions across the entire watershed. We’ll continue operating and monitoring the system as the water moves through it,” MCD said. “High water can remain dangerous even after the rain has stopped.”

They asked people to respect any road, park, trail, and river access closures.

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