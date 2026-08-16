4 dead, 1 hospitalized after car crashes into creek

CINCINNATI — Four people have died, and one person is injured after a crash in Cincinnati on Saturday evening.

Crews were dispatched to Mill Creek near Queen City Avenue just before 6 p.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.

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When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a car lying upside down in the creek.

One person was seen sitting on top of the car, which wasn’t underwater.

The victim told first responders that the car had been submerged for over an hour and that four people were still inside.

Fire companies began to evaluate the best way to access the car.

The bank of Mill Creek near where the car was was too steep to get into the water without ropes.

The water was too deep for firefighters to wade out to the car to rescue the four individuals.

The Cincinnati Heavy Rescue companies arrived on the scene, and an inflatable boat was used to reach the car and remove the victims.

All four people who were pulled from the car were pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim who was sitting on top of the car was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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