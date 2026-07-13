4-H members prepare for Montgomery County Fair animal competitions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 4-H members in Montgomery County are gearing up for the beginning of the Montgomery County Fair.

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Junior Fair member Lona Newton, 9, was at the fairgrounds on Monday getting ready to show her goats for the first time this week.

“It’s very chaotic with the chickens and turkeys around,” Newton said.

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She’s had her goats, Dennis and Delaney, for about a year and has been getting them ready for their showcase on Tuesday.

Hunter Foss, of Germantown, has been showing animals for about as long as Newton has been alive. He has big goals for himself and his goats this year.

“I want to win Goat Showman to Showman, and maybe Overall Showman,” Foss said.

Outside of the animal barns, rides are up at the fairgrounds. Food trucks and vendors are spread out, and fair volunteers are getting the final details in order.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with Fair Board President Tim Colston on Monday. He recommends people put on their sunscreen before stopping by the fair.

“It will be a little warm, but in our main building, Building One, where all the exhibits are, it’s air-conditioned,” Colston said. “We’re going to have some areas where you can sit down, grab some food, come inside, enjoy your meal, and we also have shaded tents on the grounds.”

He added that there will be a misting station, as well.

The Montgomery County Fair kicks off on Tuesday and runs through Sunday, July 19.

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