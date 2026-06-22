4 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on US-35 in Dayton

DAYTON — Four people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on US-35 in Dayton on Sunday.

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Around 2:34 p.m., crews were dispatched to US-35 Westbound near Longworth Street on reports of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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A crash report obtained by News Center 7 indicates that the 51-year-old female driver of Unit One, a Gray GMC Terrain, told police that she was traveling westbound on US-35 near the I-75 NB exit in the far left lane.

When they approached the on-ramp of Ludlow Street was struck by Unit Two, a white Kia Soul that improperly changed lanes.

The driver of Unit Two, a 30-year-old female, told police that she was traveling westbound in the center lane and was struck by Unit One who improperly changed lanes.

Unit Two then lost control and struck Unit Three, a black Toyota Highlander driven by a 43-year-old male.

The driver of Unit 1 was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with possible injuries, and her passenger, a 54-year-old female, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The driver of Unit 2 and her infant passenger did not appear to be injured. The driver of Unit 3 and his passengers, a 39-year-old female, were both taken to Miami Valley Hospital with possible injuries.

The crash report states that no one was cited due to conflicting statements. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

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