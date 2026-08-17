4 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on SR-4 in Greene County

4 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on SR-4 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Four people were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Greene County over the weekend.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with the Xenia Post responded to the intersection of State Route 4 and Adams Road around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed an Acura TLX, operated by a 27-year-old man, was traveling the wrong way, southbound in the northbound lanes on SR-4.

A Chrysler Town and Country, operated by a 41-year-old woman, was traveling northbound on SR-4.

The wrong-way Acura struck the Chrysler head-on. After contact, both vehicles traveled off their respective right sides of the roadway.

Medics took the driver of the Acura to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

His passenger, a 29-year-old man, was freed by non-mechanical means and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler and her passenger, a 27-year-old woman, were both trapped and had to be mechanically extricated from the Chrysler.

Both women were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The Acura driver was found to be at fault for the crash. He was also determined to be impaired at the time of the crash. Charges are forthcoming.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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