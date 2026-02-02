4 hurt after gun goes off in home

Four people were hurt after a shooting in Springfield Friday afternoon.

SPRINGFIELD — Four people were hurt after what police are calling an accidental shooting in Springfield Friday.

Around 5:25 p.m. crews were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of Charles Street,

Police Chief Allison Elliott confirmed to our News Center 7 crew that four people were shot and taken to local hospitals.

Two people were taken to local hospitals and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

A third person was taken to Kettering Health.

All three are serious but stable.

A fourth person was shot in the hand and treated and released.

A spokesperson for Springfield police said Monday that the shooting was accidental and there is no threat to the public.

A 911 call provides additional details about what brought the police to the home.

“There was a gun that discharged in the house, and it hit some people,” a 911 caller tells dispatchers.

The caller tells dispatchers that people are shot in various places, including the thigh, chest, and hand.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

