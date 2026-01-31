4 hurt after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Four people were hurt after a shooting in Springfield Friday afternoon.
Around 5:25 p.m. crews were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of Charles Street, according to a lieutenant with the Springfield Police Division.
The lieutenant confirmed that four people were shot and taken to local hospitals.
Information about their conditions was not available at this time.
Police Chief Allison Elliott said there is currently no threat to the public and the shooting
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
