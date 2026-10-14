4 men plead guilty, 2 sentenced after jail fight in Montgomery Co.

DAYTON — Four of the seven men accused of working to seriously injure an inmate inside the Montgomery County Jail have pleaded guilty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jabril Thomas, Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated riot, according to court records. Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Angelina Jackson sentenced him to one year in prison.

Thomas will be placed on 1-3 years’ probation when released.

TRENDING STORIES:

DeAndre Lillard, 35, and Andre Boykins, 40, each pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted aggravated riot, according to court records.

Judge Jackson sentenced Lillard to seven months in prison. He received credit for 75 days served.

Lillard could be placed on two years’ probation when released from jail, court records indicated.

News Center 7 checked court records. Boykins’ sentencing was not available.

Blake Hairston, 28, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business via a bill of information. He was initially indicted on a felony count of aggravated riot. It was waived when he was charged with obstructing official business, court records stated.

Hairston will be sentenced on Nov. 13.

Boykins, Hairston, Lillard, and Thomas were charged along with Davion Clark, Charles Head Jr., and Brenton McNichols with a count of aggravated riot (inmate offense of violence), as previously reported.

The men allegedly participated “in a course of disorderly conduct with purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of any offense of violence.”

An affidavit and statement of facts state the men were caught on jail surveillance video “assisting in the assault” of another inmate.

The inmate sustained injuries.

Head and Clark were sentenced earlier this month.

Head pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated riot earlier this month. Judge Jackson sentenced him to one year in prison.

Clark pleaded guilty to a bill of information charge for obstructing official business. Judge Jackson sentenced him to six months in jail.

Andre Boykins (L); Blake Hairston (R) Photo from: Montgomery County Jail (Montgomery County Jail)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group