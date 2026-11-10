4 Ohio men face charges in connection with stolen truck

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Indiana — Four people were arrested in Indiana on Sunday night after an Indiana State Patrol located a stolen truck.

Indiana State Police dispatchers alerted troopers at approximately 9:10 p.m. that a stolen white 2024 Dodge Ram was believed to be traveling through LaPorte County, according to a spokesperson.

The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that evening by the Blendon Township Police Department.

Trooper Brianna Santoyo located the truck about 17 minutes later, shortly after it entered St. Joseph County, and confirmed it was the stolen Dodge.

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Troopers suspected the driver, identified as 31-year-old Manuel Flores of Toledo, Ohio, of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Santoyo, who is trained as a drug recognition expert, completed an evaluation at the scene and determined that Flores was intoxicated on a controlled substance.

Flores was taken to a local hospital for a certified intoxication test before being transferred to the St. Joseph County Jail.

He faces charges of criminal conversion, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, operating while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana

A search was conducted on the vehicle, and suspected marijuana was located inside.

The discovery led to charges against the three passengers who were traveling with Flores.

Front-seat passenger Raul Martinez, 26, of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested for criminal conversion and possession of marijuana.

Rear-seat passenger José Hernandez, 40, also of Toledo, was arrested for criminal conversion.

An additional rear-seat passenger, 39-year-old Marcos Perez-Velasco of Aurora, Ill., was arrested and charged with criminal conversion, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

All four men were booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

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