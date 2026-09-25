4 people displaced by Greene County duplex fire

CEDARVILLE — Four people were forced to leave their homes after a fire in Greene County on Thursday.

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Fighters were called to the first block of College Street for reports of a fire at a duplex.

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The fire started in the garage in the back half of the duplex, according to Cedarville Fire Chief Kyle Miller.

All four occupants of the duplex had to find somewhere else to stay for the night.

No one was hurt.

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