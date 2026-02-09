4 people injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Four people were injured after a crash in Dayton on Sunday.

Just before noon, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Patterson Road and South Smithville Road on reports of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A Toyota Scion XD ran a red light while traveling south on Smithville Road.

When the Scion ran the red light, it collided with a Ford Fiesta that was traveling east on Patterson Road.

The driver of the Scion, a 50-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital with a suspected serious injury.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was transported to an area hospital with a suspected minor injury.

There were two passengers in the Ford Fiesta, a 22-year-old female and a 20-year-old female.

The 22-year-old female had a suspected minor injury, and the 20-year-old had a possible injury.

Neither was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Scion was cited for the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

