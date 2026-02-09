4 people injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Four people were injured after a crash in Dayton on Sunday.
Just before noon, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Patterson Road and South Smithville Road on reports of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
A Toyota Scion XD ran a red light while traveling south on Smithville Road.
When the Scion ran the red light, it collided with a Ford Fiesta that was traveling east on Patterson Road.
The driver of the Scion, a 50-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital with a suspected serious injury.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta was transported to an area hospital with a suspected minor injury.
There were two passengers in the Ford Fiesta, a 22-year-old female and a 20-year-old female.
The 22-year-old female had a suspected minor injury, and the 20-year-old had a possible injury.
Neither was taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the Scion was cited for the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
