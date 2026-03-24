4 teens arrested after vehicle break-ins, police cruiser hit during chase

BROOKVILLE — Four teens were arrested early Tuesday morning following a high-speed chase.

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Around 2:35 a.m., the Brookville Police Department got multiple reports of vehicles being stolen in several neighborhoods.

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Officers arrived on scene and found a GMC Acadia, which took off and collided with a Brookville police cruiser, damaging it, according to a media release.

The suspects continued eastbound, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Englewood officers used tire-deflating devices and were able to disable the SUV.

The SUV eventually came to a stop in Trotwood.

Four people were taken into custody:

An 18-year-old who was allegedly the driver of the vehicle

A 15-year-old who had a felony warrant in Montgomery County

A 15-year-old who also had a felony warrant in Montgomery County

A 16-year-old

The GMC Acadia was confirmed to have been stolen from Brookville.

At the time it was stolen, police said it was found unlocked, with keys inside, along with a gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Officers said they also recovered multiple stolen guns from the suspects, as well as other stolen items linked to thefts outside Brookville.

At least one of the teens admitted to removing ankle monitoring devices.

We will continue to follow this story.

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