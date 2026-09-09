40-year-old man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend with machete

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete over the weekend.

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According to Franklin County Municipal Court records obtained by our news partners WBNS-10 TV, 40-year-old Robert Robbins is charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon.

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Just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a home in the 600 block of S. 22nd Street.

Officers found a woman with a visible laceration on her head who said her ex-boyfriend, identfied as Robbins, had cut her with a machete, according to court records obtained by WBNS-10 TV.

The woman was sent to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center for medical treatment.

She told investigators that Robbins arrived at her house the previous evening after being gone for multiple days, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The two then began arguing outside the home before the woman went inside.

Robbins allegedly stayed outside for multiple hours, knocking on her door several times to be let inside, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Sometime in the morning, the woman said she sat on her couch thinking Robbins had left.

Court records obtained by WBNS-10 TV state Robbins then entered the home using a key he said he had lost and was angry because he had not been let inside.

He reportedly approached the woman and pulled out a machete he was holding behind his back.

Court filings said he then began cutting off the woman’s hair with the machete as she was struggling underneath him, later cutting the top of her head, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The victim also sustained multiple cuts to her hand during the attack.

Robbins is scheduled to appear in court today.

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