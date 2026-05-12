41-year-old man dies after a tree-trimming accident

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old man died after a tree-trimming accident in Washington Township.

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Sugar Ridge Lane, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and conducted a death investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identity of the man.

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