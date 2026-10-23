41-year-old semi driver dead after crashing into 4 parked cars, overturning

MARION — A 41-year-old man has died after a semi-truck crash hit four cars and crashed into a home on Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to South State Street near Gurley Avenue around 10:40 a.m. in Marion, according to our news partners, WBNS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

A 2016 Freightliner Cascadia semi-tractor-trailer was heading northbound on South State Street when it hit a Jeep Cherokee, a Dodge Caravan, and a BMW 520.

All three vehicles were parked on the east side of the roadway, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The semi traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit two utility poles, an embankment, and a house before overturning.

The driver of the semi, identified as Thomas Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group