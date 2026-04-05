41-year-old woman dead after area crash

MERCER COUNTY — A woman is dead after a crash in Mercer County on Saturday night.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on State Route 219 and Hillside Court around 9:50 p.m.

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An investigation found that a 2011 Mercury driven by Jillian Geyer, 41, of Celina, was northbound on SR-219 when she went off the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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