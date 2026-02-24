43-year-old man arrested after allegedly abducting, assaulting person in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 43-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly abducted and assaulted a person in Springfield over the weekend.

Peter Patton, 43, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection with an abduction and assault that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Springfield Police Division responded to Springfield Regional Medical Center after a victim arrived for treatment for multiple serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that Patton had abducted and assaulted the victim multiple times, according to Springfield Police.

Detectives identified Patton as the assailant, and officers located and apprehended him without incident.

Patton was booked into the Clark County Jail. A court date has not been set at this time, according to online jail records.

Two search warrants were executed during the investigation, and items were collected as evidence in the case from these searches.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding this inicident are encouraged to contact investigators at 937-324-7685.

