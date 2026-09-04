43-year-old man in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Kettering

One person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Kettering Thursday night.

KETTERING — A 43-year-old man was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Kettering on Thursday night.

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As previously reported, police were spotted in the area of Kenosha Road and Mengel Drive around 6:30 p.m. regarding a burglary investigation with the suspect barricaded inside.

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About four hours later, Kettering Police said William Truesdale exited the home on his own after the SWAT team deployed two types of gas, OC gas and CS gas, into the home, according to Officer Cynthia James, Public Information Officer for the Kettering Police Department.

William Truesdale (Kettering City Jail)

Truesdale was taken into custody and booked in the Kettering City Jail on suspicion of burglary, criminal trespass, obstructing official business, inducing panic, failure to comply, and aggravated trespass.

Truesdale and the victim in the burglary were known to each other.

Police added that there were two dogs inside the home during the standoff.

“Neither of the dogs remaining in the house were injured by police and showed very minimal effects from the gas deployment,” James said.

We’re working to learn more about the case and will continue to provide updates.

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