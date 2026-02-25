43-year-old towing employee seriously hurt after cable barrier snaps, hitting him in head

CLARK COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was seriously hurt after a wire cable hit him in the head while towing a vehicle.

News Center 7 previously reported that the incident happened on I-70 West near milemarker 50 in Clark County.

State troopers were assisting Dan’s Towing & Recovery in removing a Toyota Tacoma that was involved in a crash and was in a guard wire barrier in the median.

Around 4:50 p.m., a 43-year-old Dan’s Towing & Recovery employee was pulling on the guard wire cable with his tow truck to free the car when one of the wire cables detached from the ground and hit him in the head.

Williams was initially taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

He was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Toyota was removed by additional towing employees.

