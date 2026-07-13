44-year-old woman arrested after victims cut, bitten

DAYTON — A woman is in custody after a stabbing in Dayton on Sunday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, around 2:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Rosemont Blvd on reports of a stabbing.

Officers found a 31-year-old woman suffering from multiple non-life-threatening cuts, according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini with the Dayton Police Department.

There also was a 26-year-old woman who had a bite mark on her arm.

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A 41-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a knife wound to his forearm that he said was from breaking up a fight between the suspect and the victim.

Officers found the 44-year-old woman who was the suspect.

She was taken to the hospital before being taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Police said the victims were uncooperative with the investigation.

The case was presented to the prosecutor’s office for consideration.

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