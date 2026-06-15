48-year-old man fatally stabbed in Harrison Township identified

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead at an apartment complex in Harrison Township.

Deputies investigating after person found stabbed to death at Montgomery Co. apartment complex

HARRISON TWP. — The 48-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Harrison Township has been identified.

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News Center 7 previously reported that on June 12, deputies responded at around 5:57 a.m. to the 5100 block of Embassy Place in response to a report of a person down.

When they got to the scene, they found a male who appeared to be deceased “with a lot of trauma around,” according to Sheriff Rob Streck.

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It was later determined that the man, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Wakilongo Almasi, was dead and had been stabbed.

Streck added it was too early in the investigation to say anything about any possible suspects or persons of interest, but said he has no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 225-HELP (4357).

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