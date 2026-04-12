4th person facing charges in deadly shooting of 65-year-old man

DAYTON — A fourth person is facing charges in connection with the death of a man in Dayton.

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A Grand Jury has indicted Sierra Mitchell on two counts of obstructing justice in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

She has been accused of letting a suspect involved in a homicide investigation stay in her home, according to court records.

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The charges are in connection with the deadly shooting of 65-year-old Bobseus Williams.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Catalpa on March 31.

When they got to the scene, they found Williams shot in the upper torso.

Williams was taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

These charges come after three men were indicted on charges related to the reported shooting.

Robert Ransby Jr., 54, Dominick Ray, 41, and Michael Carter, 42, were each indicted on four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, and two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Ray was also indicted on one count of having weapons under disability.

All four people involved are booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Carter is scheduled to appear in court on April 13, while Ransby and Ray will appear in court on April 17.

The case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

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