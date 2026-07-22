4th person involved in deadly shooting of 65-year-old man learns punishment

DAYTON — A fourth person involved in the death of a Dayton man has learned her punishment.

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Sierra Mitchell was sentenced to up to five years of probation, according to court documents.

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Mitchell had pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing justice.

News Center 7 previously reported that Mitchell was accused of letting a suspect involved in the homicide of 65-year-old Bobseus Williams stay in her home and use her car.

If she violates her probation, she could face nine to 36 months in prison per count.

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