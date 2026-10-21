5 area high school football teams ranked No.1 in latest OHSAA computer ratings

Bellbrook High School huddled up against Oakwood on Oct. 23, 2026

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local high school teams are highly ranked in the newest Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) computer ratings.

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Celina, Bellbrook, Graham, Tri-Village, and Marion Local High Schools are ranked No. 1 in the latest OHSAA football computer ratings.

Several area high schools are also ranked in the top 4, according to OHSAA.

The top four high schools in each region get a first-round bye in the 2026 OHSAA playoffs.

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Celina High School is ranked No. 1 in Division III, Region 10. Wapakoneta is No. 5.

Bellbrook High School remains No. 1 in Division III, Region 12. Tippecanoe is ranked No. 2.

Graham High School is ranked No. 1 in Division V, Region 20. Waynesville is No. 3, and Miami East is No. 4.

Tri-Village High School remains No. 1 in Division VI, Region 24.

Marion Local High School is No. 1 in Division VII, Region 28. Ansonia is No. 2, and Riverside High School is No. 3.

In Division I, Region 2, Springfield is No. 3, and Wayne is No. 4.

In Division II, Region 8, Trotwood-Madison is ranked No. 2, and Troy is No. 4.

The final computer ratings will be released on Sunday.

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